10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

VS Media Holdings VSME stock rose 10.6% to $0.51 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.

Collective Audience CAUD stock increased by 4.58% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.

Paramount Global PARAP stock increased by 4.14% to $15.07.

IHS Holding IHS shares rose 3.22% to $2.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $959.5 million.

Mobile Global Esports MGAM shares increased by 2.94% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.

Losers

Brera Holdings BREA stock declined by 3.7% to $1.04 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.

Pop Culture Gr CPOP shares decreased by 3.63% to $3.46. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.

Society Pass SOPA stock decreased by 2.74% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.

Motorsport Games MSGM shares fell 2.64% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.

Cardlytics CDLX stock declined by 2.63% to $8.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $320.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.