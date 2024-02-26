12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Loading...
Gainers
- MicroCloud Hologram HOLO shares rose 76.3% to $11.66 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 million.
- Edgio EGIO shares increased by 29.99% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $66.9 million.
- ReAlpha Tech Corp AIRE shares increased by 26.66% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $83.8 million.
- SoundHound AI SOUN stock moved upwards by 25.51% to $4.92. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Datasea DTSS shares rose 24.13% to $6.79. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.
- Cleanspark CLSK stock increased by 22.36% to $20.11. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
Losers
- Minim MINM shares declined by 14.3% to $3.9 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
- Unusual Machines UMAC shares declined by 12.66% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
- WeTrade Group WETG shares decreased by 12.46% to $2.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock decreased by 12.36% to $2.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.4 million.
- Rubicon Technologies RBT shares decreased by 11.27% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $31.7 million.
- Sequans Communications SQNS shares decreased by 10.48% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.6 million.
