12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI shares moved upwards by 13.8% to $1.24 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $107.5 million.

shares moved upwards by 13.8% to $1.24 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $107.5 million. Pop Culture Gr CPOP shares moved upwards by 11.32% to $2.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.

shares moved upwards by 11.32% to $2.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million. MoneyHero MNY shares moved upwards by 9.99% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.0 million.

shares moved upwards by 9.99% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.0 million. NFT MI shares rose 9.28% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.

shares rose 9.28% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million. FingerMotion FNGR stock rose 8.73% to $2.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.9 million.

stock rose 8.73% to $2.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.9 million. Super League Enterprise SLE shares increased by 8.47% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.

Losers

Gaxos.AI GXAI stock declined by 23.7% to $0.54 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

stock declined by 23.7% to $0.54 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million. Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock fell 20.34% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.

stock fell 20.34% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million. Gamer Pakistan GPAK stock fell 12.5% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.

stock fell 12.5% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million. AirNet Technology ANTE stock fell 9.92% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.

stock fell 9.92% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million. MultiMetaVerse Holdings MMV stock declined by 9.71% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.9 million.

stock declined by 9.71% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.9 million. 36KR Holdings KRKR shares fell 7.12% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.