12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Ostin Technology Group OST shares rose 58.2% to $1.09 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.
- Focus Universal FCUV stock rose 15.75% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million.
- Presto Automation PRST shares rose 9.32% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
- Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP stock rose 8.59% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $37.0 million.
- Sobr Safe SOBR shares moved upwards by 5.93% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
- WeTrade Group WETG shares moved upwards by 5.44% to $3.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
Losers
- MicroCloud Hologram HOLO stock fell 27.5% to $48.1 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $285.7 million.
- LightPath Technologies LPTH stock fell 11.88% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.6 million.
- Infobird Co IFBD stock decreased by 7.98% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.
- Upland Software UPLD shares decreased by 5.73% to $4.53. The company's market cap stands at $142.1 million.
- MultiSensor AI Holdings MSAI stock decreased by 5.38% to $3.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.
- ARB IOT Group ARBB shares fell 4.77% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $63.4 million.
