12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Ostin Technology Group OST shares rose 58.2% to $1.09 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

Losers

MicroCloud Hologram HOLO stock fell 27.5% to $48.1 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $285.7 million.

stock decreased by 5.38% to $3.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million. ARB IOT Group ARBB shares fell 4.77% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $63.4 million.

