12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

NFT MI shares increased by 8.4% to $0.22 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.

Phoenix New Media FENG shares increased by 5.59% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million.

So-Young Intl SY shares rose 5.35% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $121.8 million.

Fangdd Network Group DUO shares increased by 5.16% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.

MoneyHero MNY shares moved upwards by 3.33% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $83.6 million.

Arena Group Holdings AREN shares increased by 3.24% to $1.91. The company's market cap stands at $56.1 million.

Losers

Gaxos.AI GXAI shares decreased by 18.0% to $0.58 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.

AirNet Technology ANTE stock decreased by 9.92% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.

Brera Holdings BREA shares declined by 6.03% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.

EchoStar SATS stock declined by 4.94% to $13.09. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.

FaZe Hldgs FAZE shares declined by 4.81% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.

trivago TRVG stock declined by 4.52% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.