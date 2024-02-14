12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Brera Holdings BREA shares rose 215.5% to $3.39 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $39.5 million.

Losers

Starbox Group Hldgs STBX stock fell 6.8% to $0.32 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million.

VS Media Holdings VSME shares fell 4.53% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.

