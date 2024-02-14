12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 14, 2024 8:05 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Brera Holdings BREA shares rose 215.5% to $3.39 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $39.5 million.
  • Phoenix New Media FENG shares increased by 31.66% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.
  • Fangdd Network Group DUO shares increased by 18.09% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
  • Treasure Global TGL shares moved upwards by 14.14% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Angi ANGI shares rose 12.34% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Baosheng Media Gr BAOS stock increased by 11.38% to $4.01. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.

Losers

  • Starbox Group Hldgs STBX stock fell 6.8% to $0.32 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million.
  • MoneyHero MNY shares decreased by 5.18% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $63.5 million.
  • FaZe Hldgs FAZE stock decreased by 5.09% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
  • Gamer Pakistan GPAK shares declined by 5.03% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
  • Mobile Global Esports MGAM stock decreased by 4.64% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
  • VS Media Holdings VSME shares fell 4.53% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

