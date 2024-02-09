12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Motorsport Games MSGM shares rose 11.6% to $2.6 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.

Losers

Cars.com CARS shares decreased by 5.0% to $17.77 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

TuanChe TC shares fell 3.15% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.

