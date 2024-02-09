12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Motorsport Games MSGM shares rose 11.6% to $2.6 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
- NFT MI stock rose 11.17% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.
- VS Media Holdings VSME stock increased by 7.42% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
- Treasure Global TGL shares moved upwards by 6.5% to $0.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
- NextPlay Technologies NXTP shares moved upwards by 2.94% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
- Asset Entities ASST stock moved upwards by 2.84% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
Losers
- Cars.com CARS shares decreased by 5.0% to $17.77 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Society Pass SOPA stock declined by 5.01% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
- Scienjoy Holding SJ stock fell 4.14% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.
- Starbox Group Hldgs STBX stock declined by 3.96% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 million.
- Surgepays SURG shares fell 3.92% to $8.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.3 million.
- TuanChe TC shares fell 3.15% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
