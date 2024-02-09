12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Intelligent Bio Solutions INBS shares moved upwards by 219.4% to $9.2 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.

NanoString Technologies NSTG shares rose 120.39% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP stock rose 28.18% to $1.41.

Lexaria Bioscience LEXX shares increased by 21.05% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.

OKYO Pharma OKYO shares moved upwards by 20.27% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $57.1 million.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ARQT shares increased by 20.08% to $6.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $662.5 million.

Losers

Synlogic SYBX stock decreased by 46.8% to $1.83 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.

BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI stock decreased by 37.59% to $2.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.0 million.

Renalytix RNLX shares decreased by 29.81% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.

Syra Health SYRA stock declined by 26.19% to $3.58. The company's market cap stands at $22.9 million.

Adlai Nortye ANL shares fell 15.35% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $276.7 million.

CEL-SCI CVM stock fell 15.09% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $120.9 million.

