12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 9, 2024 12:31 PM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Intelligent Bio Solutions INBS shares moved upwards by 219.4% to $9.2 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.
  • NanoString Technologies NSTG shares rose 120.39% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
  • TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP stock rose 28.18% to $1.41.
  • Lexaria Bioscience LEXX shares increased by 21.05% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.
  • OKYO Pharma OKYO shares moved upwards by 20.27% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $57.1 million.
  • Arcutis Biotherapeutics ARQT shares increased by 20.08% to $6.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $662.5 million.

Losers

  • Synlogic SYBX stock decreased by 46.8% to $1.83 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI stock decreased by 37.59% to $2.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.0 million.
  • Renalytix RNLX shares decreased by 29.81% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.
  • Syra Health SYRA stock declined by 26.19% to $3.58. The company's market cap stands at $22.9 million.
  • Adlai Nortye ANL shares fell 15.35% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $276.7 million.
  • CEL-SCI CVM stock fell 15.09% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $120.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

