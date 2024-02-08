12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Visionary Education Tech GV stock increased by 56.1% to $0.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.
- U Power UCAR shares rose 44.61% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG stock increased by 40.84% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $41.4 million.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN stock increased by 32.84% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
- 2U TWOU stock moved upwards by 20.38% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $70.1 million.
- Esports Entertainment GMBL stock rose 10.61% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
Losers
- GoPro GPRO shares declined by 15.2% to $2.46 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $374.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Selina Hospitality SLNA stock declined by 10.8% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.
- China Liberal Education CLEU stock fell 7.72% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.
- BorgWarner BWA stock declined by 5.41% to $32.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- MGO Global MGOL stock decreased by 5.25% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
- Purple Innovation PRPL stock fell 5.18% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $116.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.