12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Visionary Education Tech GV stock increased by 56.1% to $0.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.

U Power UCAR shares rose 44.61% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.

Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG stock increased by 40.84% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $41.4 million.

Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN stock increased by 32.84% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

2U TWOU stock moved upwards by 20.38% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $70.1 million.

Esports Entertainment GMBL stock rose 10.61% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.

Losers

GoPro GPRO shares declined by 15.2% to $2.46 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $374.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Selina Hospitality SLNA stock declined by 10.8% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.

China Liberal Education CLEU stock fell 7.72% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.

BorgWarner BWA stock declined by 5.41% to $32.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

MGO Global MGOL stock decreased by 5.25% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.

Purple Innovation PRPL stock fell 5.18% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $116.1 million.

