12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC stock rose 122.5% to $4.05 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
- Titan Pharma TTNP stock moved upwards by 27.59% to $8.0. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
- Trxade Health MEDS shares rose 18.73% to $5.32. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
- Elicio Therapeutics ELTX shares moved upwards by 17.8% to $3.97. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.
- Nutex Health NUTX stock increased by 17.63% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.9 million.
- Mineralys Therapeutics MLYS shares rose 16.51% to $14.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $597.2 million.
Losers
- Jin Medical International ZJYL shares decreased by 93.9% to $13.26 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.7 million.
- Tenax Therapeutics TENX shares fell 52.39% to $6.79. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg NVIV stock declined by 17.61% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.
- HOOKIPA Pharma HOOK shares declined by 13.6% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.6 million.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO shares fell 13.1% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
- Exicure XCUR stock declined by 13.02% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
