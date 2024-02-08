12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC stock rose 122.5% to $4.05 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.

Jin Medical International ZJYL shares decreased by 93.9% to $13.26 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.7 million.

shares fell 13.1% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million. Exicure XCUR stock declined by 13.02% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.

