12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Gray Television GTN shares increased by 10.5% to $9.7 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $925.9 million.

Collective Audience CAUD stock increased by 6.54% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.

Treasure Global TGL shares increased by 4.99% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.

Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE stock increased by 3.62% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.

Starbox Group Hldgs STBX shares rose 3.41% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million.

Lumen Technologies LUMN stock moved upwards by 2.96% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

Snap SNAP shares decreased by 31.8% to $11.9 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Loop Media LPTV stock fell 11.29% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Charge Enterprises CRGE stock decreased by 4.84% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.

Pinterest PINS shares declined by 3.78% to $39.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 billion.

Scienjoy Holding SJ stock declined by 3.41% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million.

Asset Entities ASST shares decreased by 2.94% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.

