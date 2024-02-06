12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 6, 2024 4:31 PM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Gray Television GTN shares increased by 10.5% to $9.7 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $925.9 million.
  • Collective Audience CAUD stock increased by 6.54% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
  • Treasure Global TGL shares increased by 4.99% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
  • Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE stock increased by 3.62% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
  • Starbox Group Hldgs STBX shares rose 3.41% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million.
  • Lumen Technologies LUMN stock moved upwards by 2.96% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Snap SNAP shares decreased by 31.8% to $11.9 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Loop Media LPTV stock fell 11.29% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Charge Enterprises CRGE stock decreased by 4.84% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.
  • Pinterest PINS shares declined by 3.78% to $39.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 billion.
  • Scienjoy Holding SJ stock declined by 3.41% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million.
  • Asset Entities ASST shares decreased by 2.94% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.

