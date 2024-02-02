12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Kuke Music Hldg KUKE stock increased by 10.6% to $1.78 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million.

Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock rose 7.0% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.

Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares increased by 4.61% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.

Zedge ZDGE shares increased by 4.29% to $3.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.

Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT shares increased by 2.93% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

Sphere Entertainment SPHR stock increased by 2.23% to $36.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Losers

TuanChe TC stock declined by 15.5% to $1.8 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.

NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock fell 4.84% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.

NFT MI shares decreased by 4.56% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.

VS Media Holdings VSME stock decreased by 4.35% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.

LQR House LQR shares decreased by 4.27% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.

Treasure Global TGL stock declined by 4.05% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.

