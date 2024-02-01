12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares rose 20.4% to $0.82 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.

NEXTracker NXT shares moved upwards by 17.64% to $53.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Applied UV AUVI shares increased by 12.07% to $2.97. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.

Singularity Future Tech SGLY shares rose 11.04% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.

Marti Techs MRT stock moved upwards by 9.57% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $43.1 million.

Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV shares rose 9.45% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.

Losers

Earlyworks Co ELWS stock decreased by 13.6% to $0.51 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.

Rocket Lab USA RKLB stock declined by 11.76% to $4.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ stock declined by 10.0% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.

Sentage Hldgs SNTG shares fell 8.43% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.

Baiyu Holdings BYU stock decreased by 7.86% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW stock decreased by 6.06% to $79.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

