Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR stock moved upwards by 9.0% to $1.09 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7K, which is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock rose 7.38% to $0.56. Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.

Axis Capital Holdings AXS shares increased by 6.82% to $58.73. The current volume of 586.4K shares is 0% of Axis Capital Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.

Cheche Group CCG shares increased by 5.39% to $6.25. The current volume of 6.9K shares is 0% of Cheche Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $456.8 million.

Progressive PGR shares increased by 5.27% to $179.31. As of 12:40 EST, Progressive's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million, which is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $104.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

SiriusPoint SPNT stock rose 4.79% to $12.03. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 953.3K shares, making up 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

Losers

eHealth EHTH stock declined by 4.16% to $5.99 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for eHealth's stock is 178.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $177.2 million.

Fanhua FANH shares decreased by 2.84% to $6.16. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.5K shares, making up 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $332.4 million.

Reliance Global Group RELI shares declined by 2.64% to $0.47. The current volume of 6.8K shares is 0% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.

HCI Group HCI shares fell 2.06% to $92.98. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 125.2K shares, making up 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $924.4 million.

SelectQuote SLQT stock fell 1.76% to $1.12. Trading volume for SelectQuote's stock is 264.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $199.5 million.

Tiptree TIPT stock decreased by 1.46% to $19.01. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 30.1K shares, making up 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $708.9 million.

