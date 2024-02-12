Health Care Company Gilead Sciences Announces Acquisition of CymaBay Therapeutics

Loading... Loading...

Gilead Sciences GILD has announced an acquisition of CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY that is expected to be completed in Q1 of 2024.

Under the terms of the agreement, Gilead Sciences has agreed to give CymaBay Therapeutics $4.30 billion in cash in exchange for CBAY stock.

About The Companies Involved

Gilead Sciences develops and markets therapies to treat life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C. The acquisitions of Corus Pharma, Myogen, CV Therapeutics, Arresto Biosciences, and Calistoga have broadened this focus to include pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases and cancer.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its product in pipeline includes two clinical stage product candidates: seladelpar (a PPARd agonist) and MBX-2982 (a GPR119 agonist).

How An Acquisition Works

An acquisition is when one company, called the acquiring company, buys most or all of another company's, or target company's, shares to gain ownership. Buying more than 50% of a company's stock allows the the acquirer to make decisions without the approval of the company's shareholders.

An acquisition can potentially lead to a merger with the parent company, which makes it similar to a merger. This is why the two terms are commonly grouped together as mergers and acquisitions (M&A). However, in a merger, the leadership & operations of both companies usually change dramatically, while during an acquisition this is less likely to happen.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.