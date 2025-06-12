June 12, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Airo Group Holdings, Inc To Start Trading Tomorrow

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
AIRO Group Holdings, Inc AIRO IPO will take place June, 13 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker AIRO.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $14.00 and $16.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on December 10, 2025.

About AIRO Group Holdings, Inc

AIRO Group Holdings, Inc is a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities.

AIRO Logo
AIROAIRO GROUP HLDGS INC COM
Not Available-%

Overview
