Airo Group Holdings, Inc To Start Trading Tomorrow

AIRO Group Holdings, Inc AIRO IPO will take place June, 13 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker AIRO.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $14.00 and $16.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on December 10, 2025.

About AIRO Group Holdings, Inc

AIRO Group Holdings, Inc is a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities.

