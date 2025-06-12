Airo Group Holdings, Inc To Start Trading Tomorrow

AIRO Group Holdings, Inc AIRO IPO will take place June, 13 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker AIRO.
The company is offering shares at an expected price between $14.00 and $16.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on December 10, 2025.
See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar
About AIRO Group Holdings, Inc
AIRO Group Holdings, Inc is a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities.
See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.