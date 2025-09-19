Recent Report Shows That Rep. Thomas Kean Bought Up to $45K Worth of Amcor Stock

A report on September 18, 2025 shows that Representative Thomas Kean from New Jersey purchase stock in Amcor AMCR, valued between $3,003 and $45,000. According to the September filing, the transaction occurred on August 15, 2025.

At the time of writing, Amcor shares are trading down 0.12% at $8.3.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the past three years, Thomas Kean made 105 stock trades totaling more than $427 thousand. The largest trades involved stocks like Aon and Johnson & Johnson. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

Johnson & Johnson JNJ : $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase Stryker SYK : $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase Check Point Software CHKP : $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Thomas Kean's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Johnson & Johnson JNJ STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S (Partial) 2025-07-31 Stryker SYK STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S (Partial) 2025-07-31 Adobe ADBE STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-07-29 Check Point Software CHKP STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-07-29 Abbott Laboratories ABT STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-07-21

If you want to stay updated on Thomas Kean's trades and other congressional members, check out our government trades tool to track their activity in real time!

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.