Recent Filing Shows That Sen. John Boozman Bought Over $9K Worth of UnitedHealth Group Stock

An official report on May 14, 2025 reveals Senator John Boozman's recent purchase of UnitedHealth Group UNH stock, valued between $9,009 and $135,000. The transaction took place on May 14, 2025, as per the May filing.

At this time, UnitedHealth Group shares are trading down 18.51% at $251.0.

What Senator Has Been Trading Recently

In the past three years, John Boozman made 132 stock trades totaling more than $258 thousand. The largest trades involved stocks like iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

Salesforce CRM : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Microsoft MSFT : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Lam Research LRCX : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of John Boozman's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Salesforce CRM STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-04-22 Microsoft MSFT STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-04-22 Lam Research LRCX STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-04-16 Gilead Sciences GILD STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-04-16 Applied Mat AMAT STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-04-16

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.