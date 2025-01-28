Congressional Trading Report: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Bought Over $4K In JPMorgan Chase Stock

An official report on January 27, 2025 reveals Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's recent purchase of JPMorgan Chase JPM stock, valued between $4,004 and $60,000. The transaction took place on January 27, 2025, as per the January filing.

At this time, JPMorgan Chase shares are trading up 0.19% at $266.35.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the last three years, Marjorie Taylor Greene completed 163 stock transactions totaling more than $1.14 million. Costco Wholesale and Home Depot stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Adobe ADBE : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Amazon.com AMZN : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Applied Mat AMAT : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Marjorie Taylor Greene's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Adobe ADBE STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2024-12-24 Amazon.com AMZN STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2024-12-24 Applied Mat AMAT STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2024-12-24 Caterpillar CAT STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2024-12-24 Duke Energy DUK STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2024-12-24

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.