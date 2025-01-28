Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Bought Up to $45K Worth of Johnson & Johnson Stock

January 27, 2025 records indicate that Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene filed a purchase of Johnson & Johnson JNJ, valued between $3,003 and $45,000. According to the January filing, the transaction occurred on January 27, 2025.

Currently, Johnson & Johnson shares are trading down 0.5% at $152.13.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

Over the previous three years, Marjorie Taylor Greene conducted 163 trades, totaling more than $1.14 million. The largest of these were in Costco Wholesale and Home Depot stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Adobe ADBE : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Amazon.com AMZN : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Applied Mat AMAT : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Marjorie Taylor Greene's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Adobe ADBE STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2024-12-24 Amazon.com AMZN STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2024-12-24 Applied Mat AMAT STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2024-12-24 Caterpillar CAT STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2024-12-24 Duke Energy DUK STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2024-12-24

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

