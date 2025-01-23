Recent Report Shows That Rep. Thomas Kean Bought Up to $15K Worth of Analog Devices Stock

January 22, 2025 records indicate that Representative Thomas Kean filed a purchase of Analog Devices ADI, valued between $1,001 and $15,000. According to the January filing, the transaction occurred on January 22, 2025.

Currently, Analog Devices shares are trading down 0.14% at $223.76.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

In the last three years, Thomas Kean completed 68 stock transactions totaling more than $320 thousand. Aon and Johnson & Johnson stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Liberty Global LBTYK : $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase Canadian Pacific Kansas CP : $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Pernod Ricard PRNDY : $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Thomas Kean's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Canadian Pacific Kansas CP STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2024-12-27 Pernod Ricard PRNDY STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2024-12-27 Alphabet GOOG STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2024-12-19 Abbott Laboratories ABT STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2024-12-16 Franklin Resources BEN STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2024-12-16

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

