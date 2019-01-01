QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
41.57 - 42.93
Vol / Avg.
156.9K/103.9K
Div / Yield
0.72/1.64%
52 Wk
42.1 - 49.16
Mkt Cap
55.5B
Payout Ratio
46.73
Open
41.94
P/E
29.13
EPS
0
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 5:19PM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
Pernod Ricard is the world's second-largest spirits maker by volume, behind Diageo. The firm's key markets are Europe, the United States, and Asia. Pernod's key spirits brands include Absolut vodka, Beefeater gin, Chivas Regal and The Glenlivet scotch whisky, Jameson Irish whiskey, Malibu rum, and Martell cognac. The firm's strategic wine portfolio, which represented around 5% of fiscal 2021 revenue among the group's focus brands, includes Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Mumm, and Perrier-Jouet.

Pernod Ricard Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pernod Ricard (PRNDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCPK: PRNDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pernod Ricard's (PRNDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pernod Ricard.

Q

What is the target price for Pernod Ricard (PRNDY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pernod Ricard

Q

Current Stock Price for Pernod Ricard (PRNDY)?

A

The stock price for Pernod Ricard (OTCPK: PRNDY) is $42.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pernod Ricard (PRNDY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pernod Ricard.

Q

When is Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PRNDY) reporting earnings?

A

Pernod Ricard does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pernod Ricard (PRNDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pernod Ricard.

Q

What sector and industry does Pernod Ricard (PRNDY) operate in?

A

Pernod Ricard is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.