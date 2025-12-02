Sprinklr Earnings Preview

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-12-03. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Sprinklr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

Sprinklr bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 1.16% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Sprinklr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.10 0.07 0.08 EPS Actual 0.13 0.12 0.10 0.10 Price Change % 1.00 -2.00 -2.00 0.00

Tracking Sprinklr's Stock Performance

Shares of Sprinklr were trading at $7.27 as of December 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Sprinklr

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Sprinklr.

The consensus rating for Sprinklr is Buy, derived from 5 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $9.8 implies a potential 34.8% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of SEMrush Hldgs, LiveRamp Holdings and Jamf Holding, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SEMrush Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 65.06% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for LiveRamp Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $33.5, suggesting a potential 360.8% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Jamf Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $15.81, suggesting a potential 117.47% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for SEMrush Hldgs, LiveRamp Holdings and Jamf Holding are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sprinklr Buy 7.52% $144.60M 2.13% SEMrush Hldgs Neutral 15.05% $89.86M -0.75% LiveRamp Holdings Neutral 7.73% $140.24M 2.90% Jamf Holding Neutral 15.20% $139.52M -0.58%

Key Takeaway:

Sprinklr ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Sprinklr's performance is strong in terms of revenue and profit growth, but its return on equity is comparatively lower.

All You Need to Know About Sprinklr

Sprinklr Inc is engaged in enabling customer-facing teams, from Customer Service to Marketing, to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage AI to deliver customer experiences at scale all on one unified AI-based platform. It focuses on empowering companies to deliver next-generation, unified engagement journeys that reimagine the customer's experience. Its products include Sprinklr Service, Sprinklr Social, Sprinklr Insights and Sprinklr Marketing. The company operates in the Americas, EMEA, and other countries. It derives maximum revenue from the Americas.

Sprinklr: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Sprinklr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.52%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Sprinklr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.95% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sprinklr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.13% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sprinklr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.11%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, Sprinklr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Sprinklr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

