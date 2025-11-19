Earnings Outlook For Auna

Auna (NYSE:AUNA) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-20. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Auna to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12.

The announcement from Auna is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.20, leading to a 0.16% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Auna's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.16 0.15 0.21 EPS Actual 0.33 0.19 0.12 0.26 Price Change % 0.00 -2.00 -8.00 -3.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Auna were trading at $5.13 as of November 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Auna

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Auna.

With 1 analyst ratings, Auna has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $6.0, indicating a potential 16.96% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sonida Senior Living, US Physical Therapy and Ardent Health, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sonida Senior Living, with an average 1-year price target of $28.0, suggesting a potential 445.81% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for US Physical Therapy, with an average 1-year price target of $106.5, suggesting a potential 1976.02% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ardent Health, with an average 1-year price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential 185.96% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Sonida Senior Living, US Physical Therapy and Ardent Health, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Auna Neutral -2.37% $434.40M 5.19% Sonida Senior Living Neutral 31.15% $20.59M -65.51% US Physical Therapy Outperform 17.32% $36.87M 1.44% Ardent Health Buy 8.75% $623.90M -1.88%

Key Takeaway:

Auna ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a negative rate, while its peers show positive growth rates. In terms of Gross Profit, Auna's figure is higher than one peer but lower than the other two. Auna's Return on Equity is the highest among its peers, indicating better performance in this aspect. Overall, Auna's position is mixed compared to its peers across the different metrics.

Delving into Auna's Background

Auna SA is a healthcare provider. It operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia, and provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru, and dental and vision plans in Mexico. Its network includes several healthcare network facilities, consisting of hospitals, outpatient, prevention, and wellness facilities. The company operates in the following segments; Oncosalud Peru and Healthcare services in Peru, Columbia and Mexico. Key revenue is generated from Peru.

A Deep Dive into Auna's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Auna's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.37%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Auna's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.49% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Auna's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.15%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Auna's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.25, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Auna visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.