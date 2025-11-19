ESCO Technologies Earnings Preview

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-20. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that ESCO Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13.

The market awaits ESCO Technologies's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.05, leading to a 1.79% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at ESCO Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.65 1.06 0.73 1.43 EPS Actual 1.60 1.35 0.92 1.46 Price Change % 2.00 6.00 20.00 3.00

Market Performance of ESCO Technologies's Stock

Shares of ESCO Technologies were trading at $215.53 as of November 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 45.91%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

