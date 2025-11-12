Preview: Star Equity Hldgs's Earnings

Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Star Equity Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32.

The announcement from Star Equity Hldgs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $2.42 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.28% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Star Equity Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.56 -0.25 -0.17 -0.32 EPS Actual 1.86 -0.52 0.15 -0.29 Price Change % -2.00 -2.00 -1.00 0.00

Performance of Star Equity Hldgs Shares

Shares of Star Equity Hldgs were trading at $10.03 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.24%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.