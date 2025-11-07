Exploring HF Foods Group's Earnings Expectations

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate HF Foods Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12.

HF Foods Group bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 9.18% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at HF Foods Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.13 0.09 EPS Actual 0.12 0.07 0.11 -0.07 Price Change % 9.00 -9.00 29.00 -1.00

Tracking HF Foods Group's Stock Performance

Shares of HF Foods Group were trading at $2.38 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.29%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.