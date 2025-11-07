Earnings Outlook For ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that ARS Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.47.

ARS Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 8.53% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at ARS Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.47 -0.36 -0.12 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.46 -0.35 0.48 -0.20 Price Change % -9.00 1.00 -14.00 0.00

ARS Pharmaceuticals Share Price Analysis

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals were trading at $8.195 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 51.92%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on ARS Pharmaceuticals

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on ARS Pharmaceuticals.

Analysts have given ARS Pharmaceuticals a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $40.0, indicating a potential 388.1% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Iovance Biotherapeutics, CareDx and Day One Biopharmaceutical, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Iovance Biotherapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential 87.07% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for CareDx, with an average 1-year price target of $23.0, suggesting a potential 180.66% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Day One Biopharmaceutical, with an average 1-year price target of $26.0, suggesting a potential 217.27% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Iovance Biotherapeutics, CareDx and Day One Biopharmaceutical, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ARS Pharmaceuticals Buy 3043.40% $10.73M -21.31% Iovance Biotherapeutics Buy 92.73% $3.29M -15.23% CareDx Buy 20.72% $69.40M 0.52% Day One Biopharmaceutical Outperform -57.56% $35.31M -4.33%

Key Takeaway:

In terms of consensus, ARS Pharmaceuticals is rated as 'Buy', which is in line with the majority of its peers. When it comes to revenue growth, ARS Pharmaceuticals is positioned at the top among its peers with a growth rate of 3043.40%. However, its gross profit margin is at the bottom compared to others. Similarly, the return on equity for ARS Pharmaceuticals is also at the bottom when compared to its peers.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, potentially first-in-class product candidate, neffy for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. neffy is a proprietary composition of epinephrine with an absorption enhancer called Intravail, which allows neffy to provide injection-like absorption of epinephrine at a low dose, in a small, easy-to-carry, easy-to-use, rapidly administered and reliable nasal spray.

ARS Pharmaceuticals's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ARS Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3043.4% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: ARS Pharmaceuticals's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -285.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ARS Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -21.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): ARS Pharmaceuticals's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, ARS Pharmaceuticals adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for ARS Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

