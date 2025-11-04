GFL Environmental's Earnings: A Preview

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate GFL Environmental to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17.

The announcement from GFL Environmental is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.07, leading to a 5.76% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at GFL Environmental's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.04 0.13 0.25 EPS Actual 0.26 -0.06 0.16 0.24 Price Change % 6.00 0.00 -4.00 4.00

Market Performance of GFL Environmental's Stock

Shares of GFL Environmental were trading at $43.77 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.15%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

