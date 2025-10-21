Earnings Preview: CME Gr

CME Gr (NASDAQ:CME) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that CME Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.63.

The market awaits CME Gr's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.25% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CME Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.95 2.79 2.45 2.65 EPS Actual 2.96 2.80 2.52 2.68 Price Change % 0.00 1.00 0.00 1.00

Tracking CME Gr's Stock Performance

Shares of CME Gr were trading at $267.62 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on CME Gr

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on CME Gr.

The consensus rating for CME Gr is Neutral, derived from 9 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $293.56 implies a potential 9.69% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Intercontinental Exchange, Coinbase Global and Moodys, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Intercontinental Exchange, with an average 1-year price target of $202.8, suggesting a potential 24.22% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Coinbase Global, with an average 1-year price target of $374.64, suggesting a potential 39.99% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Moodys, with an average 1-year price target of $553.6, suggesting a potential 106.86% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Intercontinental Exchange, Coinbase Global and Moodys, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CME Group Neutral 10.41% $1.47B 3.70% Intercontinental Exchange Outperform 12.60% $1.83B 3.02% Coinbase Global Buy 3.28% $1.07B 12.67% Moodys Outperform 4.46% $1.41B 15.11%

Key Takeaway:

CME Group ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with a growth rate of 10.41%. It is at the bottom for gross profit at $1.47B. The company's return on equity is also at the bottom compared to its peers at 3.70%. Overall, CME Group's performance is average when compared to its peers in the key financial metrics analyzed.

Unveiling the Story Behind CME Gr

Based in Chicago, CME Group operates exchanges giving investors, suppliers, and businesses the ability to trade futures and derivatives based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign currencies, energy, metals, and commodities. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange was founded in 1898 and in 2002 completed its IPO. Since then, CME Group has consolidated parts of the industry by merging with crosstown rival CBOT Holdings in 2007 before acquiring Nymex Holdings in 2008 and NEX in 2018. In addition, the company has a 27% stake in S&P Dow Jones Indices, making the Chicago Mercantile Exchange the exclusive venue to trade and clear S&P futures contracts. Through CME's acquisition of NEX, it also expanded into cash foreign exchange, fixed-income trading, and collateral optimization.

Understanding the Numbers: CME Gr's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: CME Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.41%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: CME Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 59.82%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): CME Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.7%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CME Gr's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.6%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.12.

To track all earnings releases for CME Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.