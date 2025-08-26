Earnings Preview For Nutanix

Nutanix NTNX will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-27. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Nutanix to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

The market awaits Nutanix's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 3.83% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Nutanix's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.47 0.32 0.20 EPS Actual 0.42 0.56 0.42 0.27 Price Change % -4.0% 10.0% -8.0% 20.0%

Tracking Nutanix's Stock Performance

Shares of Nutanix were trading at $67.98 as of August 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

