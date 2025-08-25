Earnings Scheduled For August 25, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• PDD Holdings PDD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $14.35 billion.

• NAPCO Security Techs NSSC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $44.35 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Heico HEI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• FS Credit Opportunities FSCO is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Molecular Partners MOLN is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Semtech SMTC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $256.05 million.

• Senstar Technologies SNT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

