August 25, 2025 4:32 AM 1 min read

Earnings Scheduled For August 25, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• PDD Holdings PDD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $14.35 billion.

• NAPCO Security Techs NSSC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $44.35 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Heico HEI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• FS Credit Opportunities FSCO is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Molecular Partners MOLN is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Semtech SMTC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $256.05 million.

• Senstar Technologies SNT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

FSCO Logo
FSCOFS Credit Opportunities Corp
$7.46-%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
70.19
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
HEI Logo
HEIHeico Corp
$309.59-%
MOLN Logo
MOLNMolecular Partners AG
$3.44-6.27%
NSSC Logo
NSSCNAPCO Security Technologies Inc
$31.910.66%
PDD Logo
PDDPDD Holdings Inc
$129.772.09%
SMTC Logo
SMTCSemtech Corp
$51.200.22%
SNT Logo
SNTSenstar Technologies Corp
$4.482.73%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved