Earnings Scheduled For August 25, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• PDD Holdings PDD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $14.35 billion.
• NAPCO Security Techs NSSC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $44.35 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Heico HEI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
• FS Credit Opportunities FSCO is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Molecular Partners MOLN is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Semtech SMTC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $256.05 million.
• Senstar Technologies SNT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
