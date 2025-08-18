Preview: Evogene's Earnings

Evogene EVGN is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-19. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Evogene will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.63.

Investors in Evogene are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.12 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.03% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Evogene's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.50 -0.73 -1.01 -1.20 EPS Actual -0.38 0.06 -1.31 -1.06 Price Change % 0.0% 5.0% 1.0% 9.0%

Performance of Evogene Shares

Shares of Evogene were trading at $1.35 as of August 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 66.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

