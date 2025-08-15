August 15, 2025 10:01 AM 1 min read

Earnings Outlook For Riskified

Riskified RSKD is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-18. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Riskified will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

Anticipation surrounds Riskified's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 5.82% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Riskified's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.01 0.08 0.02 0.03
EPS Actual 0.03 0.06 0.03 0.04
Price Change % -6.0% -6.0% 2.0% 1.0%

Tracking Riskified's Stock Performance

Shares of Riskified were trading at $5.11 as of August 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Overview
