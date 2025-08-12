August 12, 2025 5:01 PM 1 min read

A Look at Codexis's Upcoming Earnings Report

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Codexis CDXS will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Codexis to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16.

Investors in Codexis are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.04, leading to a 1.62% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Codexis's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.02 -0.24 -0.27
EPS Actual -0.25 -0.13 -0.29 -0.32
Price Change % 2.0% -23.0% 11.0% -11.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Codexis were trading at $2.8 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Codexis visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CDXS Logo
CDXSCodexis Inc
$2.862.14%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
19.59
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
57.77
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved