A Look at Codexis's Upcoming Earnings Report

Codexis CDXS will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.
Analysts anticipate Codexis to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16.
Investors in Codexis are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.
Past Earnings Performance
During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.04, leading to a 1.62% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.
Here's a look at Codexis's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.21
|-0.02
|-0.24
|-0.27
|EPS Actual
|-0.25
|-0.13
|-0.29
|-0.32
|Price Change %
|2.0%
|-23.0%
|11.0%
|-11.0%
Stock Performance
Shares of Codexis were trading at $2.8 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.
