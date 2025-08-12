August 12, 2025 4:02 PM 1 min read

Preview: Noodles's Earnings

Noodles NDLS will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Noodles to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

Investors in Noodles are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.09, leading to a 15.84% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Noodles's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.12 -0.06 -0.05
EPS Actual -0.20 -0.15 -0.12 -0.05
Price Change % -16.0% 14.000000000000002% -16.0% -5.0%

Market Performance of Noodles's Stock

Shares of Noodles were trading at $0.95 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.43%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

