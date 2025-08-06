Insights Ahead: Array Technologies's Quarterly Earnings

Array Technologies ARRY will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Array Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19.

Array Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 2.14% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Array Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.17 0.14 0.11 EPS Actual 0.13 0.16 0.17 0.20 Price Change % -2.0% -19.0% -3.0% -21.0%

Performance of Array Technologies Shares

Shares of Array Technologies were trading at $5.91 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.65%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Array Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.