Cedar Fair Earnings Preview

Cedar Fair FUN will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Cedar Fair to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84.

Cedar Fair bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 4.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cedar Fair's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -2.46 0.40 3.39 1.11 EPS Actual -2.20 -2.76 2.10 0.40 Price Change % 4.0% 1.0% -0.0% -3.0%

Market Performance of Cedar Fair's Stock

Shares of Cedar Fair were trading at $30.61 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.13%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Cedar Fair

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Cedar Fair.

The consensus rating for Cedar Fair is Buy, based on 11 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $42.0, there's a potential 37.21% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Dave & Buster's Enter, Pursuit Attractions and Vail Resorts, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Dave & Buster's Enter, with an average 1-year price target of $31.83, suggesting a potential 3.99% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Pursuit Attractions, with an average 1-year price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential 3.07% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Vail Resorts, with an average 1-year price target of $186.17, suggesting a potential 508.2% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Dave & Buster's Enter, Pursuit Attractions and Vail Resorts, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Six Flags Entertainment Buy 98.85% $180.46M -11.34% Dave & Buster's Enter Neutral -3.47% $485.60M 14.83% Pursuit Attractions Buy 0.93% $35.29M -6.08% Vail Resorts Neutral 0.96% $751.53M 55.08%

Key Takeaway:

Cedar Fair ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus and Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Cedar Fair

Six Flags Entertainment Corp is North America's regional amusement resort operator with approximately 27 amusement parks, around 15 separately gated water parks, and nine resort properties across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. It provides coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, resorts, and a portfolio of beloved intellectual properties such as Looney Tunes, DC Comics, and PEANUTS.

Understanding the Numbers: Cedar Fair's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Cedar Fair's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 98.85%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cedar Fair's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -108.74%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cedar Fair's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -11.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.4%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.99.

To track all earnings releases for Cedar Fair visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.