Qualys's Earnings: A Preview

Qualys QLYS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Qualys will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30.

Qualys bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.20, leading to a 0.64% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Qualys's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.47 1.37 1.33 1.32 EPS Actual 1.67 1.60 1.56 1.52 Price Change % 1.0% -4.0% 24.0% -9.0%

Performance of Qualys Shares

Shares of Qualys were trading at $130.53 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.55%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Qualys

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Qualys.

With 3 analyst ratings, Qualys has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $147.67, indicating a potential 13.13% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of OneStream, Tenable Holdings and SentinelOne, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for OneStream, with an average 1-year price target of $32.0, suggesting a potential 75.48% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Tenable Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $38.7, suggesting a potential 70.35% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SentinelOne, with an average 1-year price target of $22.15, suggesting a potential 83.03% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for OneStream, Tenable Holdings and SentinelOne are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Qualys Buy 9.67% $130.97M 9.75% OneStream Outperform 23.59% $92.73M -6.01% Tenable Holdings Neutral 3.41% $186.68M -4.01% SentinelOne Neutral 22.90% $172.50M -12.95%

Key Takeaway:

Qualys ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Qualys is at the top compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Qualys

Qualys is a cloud security and compliance solutions provider that helps businesses identify and manage their security risks and compliance requirements. The California-based company has more than 10,000 customers worldwide, the majority of which are small- and medium-size businesses. Qualys was founded in 1999 and went public in 2012.

Key Indicators: Qualys's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Qualys displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.67%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Qualys's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 29.73%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.75%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Qualys's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.83%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1, Qualys adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

