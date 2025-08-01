Crescent Energy Earnings Preview

Crescent Energy CRGY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Crescent Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28.

The announcement from Crescent Energy is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.12 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.4% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Crescent Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.40 0.29 0.48 EPS Actual 0.56 0.78 0.56 0.50 Price Change % -3.0% -5.0% 3.0% 0.0%

Performance of Crescent Energy Shares

Shares of Crescent Energy were trading at $9.24 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.51%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Crescent Energy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Crescent Energy.

The consensus rating for Crescent Energy is Outperform, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $15.0 implies a potential 62.34% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Black Stone Minerals, Northern Oil & Gas and Civitas Resources, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Black Stone Minerals, with an average 1-year price target of $14.0, suggesting a potential 51.52% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Northern Oil & Gas, with an average 1-year price target of $33.25, suggesting a potential 259.85% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Civitas Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $42.88, suggesting a potential 364.07% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Black Stone Minerals, Northern Oil & Gas and Civitas Resources are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Crescent Energy Outperform 44.52% $788.58M -0.07% Black Stone Minerals Neutral -1.31% $93.78M 0.78% Northern Oil & Gas Neutral 8.50% $224.54M 5.89% Civitas Resources Neutral -10.24% $472M 2.79%

Key Takeaway:

Crescent Energy ranks at the top for Revenue Growth with 44.52%, outperforming its peers. However, it has the lowest Gross Profit at $788.58M and the lowest Return on Equity at -0.07%.

All You Need to Know About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Co is an independent energy company with a portfolio of assets in key basins across the lower 48 states. The company maintains a diverse portfolio of assets in key basins across the United States, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con. It seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted investment returns and predictable cash flows across cycles with a focus on operated oil and gas assets complemented by non-operated assets, mineral and royalty interests, and midstream infrastructure.

Key Indicators: Crescent Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Crescent Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 44.52% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Crescent Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.23%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.07%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crescent Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Crescent Energy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.13. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

