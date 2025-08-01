SiriusPoint's Earnings Outlook

SiriusPoint SPNT is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect SiriusPoint to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57.

Anticipation surrounds SiriusPoint's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.23, leading to a 7.48% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at SiriusPoint's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.05 EPS Actual 0.49 -0.13 0.03 0.57 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% -0.0% 2.0% 2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of SiriusPoint were trading at $19.61 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

