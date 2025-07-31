Moderna's Earnings: A Preview

Moderna MRNA is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Moderna to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.98.

Investors in Moderna are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.66 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.15% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Moderna's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -3.18 -2.68 -1.90 -3.39 EPS Actual -2.52 -2.91 0.03 -3.33 Price Change % 2.0% 3.0% -7.000000000000001% -8.0%

Moderna Share Price Analysis

Shares of Moderna were trading at $32.15 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 64.15%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Moderna

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Moderna.

Analysts have given Moderna a total of 6 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $36.83, indicating a potential 14.56% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of United Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical and Neurocrine Biosciences, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for United Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $369.71, suggesting a potential 1049.95% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for BioMarin Pharmaceutical, with an average 1-year price target of $97.75, suggesting a potential 204.04% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Neurocrine Biosciences, with an average 1-year price target of $154.29, suggesting a potential 379.91% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for United Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical and Neurocrine Biosciences are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Moderna Neutral -35.93% $17M -9.26% United Therapeutics Buy 17.22% $701.90M 4.86% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Outperform 14.84% $593.59M 3.24% Neurocrine Biosciences Buy 11.12% $563.40M 0.31%

Key Takeaway:

In terms of consensus rating, Moderna is rated lower than the top peer and higher than the bottom peer. Moderna has the lowest revenue growth among its peers. Moderna's gross profit is the lowest among its peers. Moderna's return on equity is also the lowest among its peers.

Delving into Moderna's Background

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

Financial Insights: Moderna

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Moderna's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -35.93% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Moderna's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -907.48%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Moderna's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -9.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Moderna's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.23%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.07.

To track all earnings releases for Moderna visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.