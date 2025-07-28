Citizens's Earnings: A Preview

Citizens CIA is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-08. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Citizens will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05.

Anticipation surrounds Citizens's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.02, leading to a 4.01% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Citizens's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.09 0.08 0.06 EPS Actual -0.03 0.07 0.05 0.08 Price Change % -6.0% 4.0% -5.0% 2.0%

Market Performance of Citizens's Stock

Shares of Citizens were trading at $4.09 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 53.77%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

