A Peek at GMS's Future Earnings

GMS GMS is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-06-18. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that GMS will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89.

Investors in GMS are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.48, leading to a 1.49% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at GMS's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate 1.40 2.19 2.14 2.04
EPS Actual 0.92 2.02 1.93 1.93
Price Change % 1.0% -1.0% 2.0% -3.0%

Performance of GMS Shares

Shares of GMS were trading at $76.14 as of June 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.84%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

GMS
$75.50-0.84%

Overview
