Earnings Outlook For Mama's Creations

Mama`s Creations MAMA is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-06-03. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Mama`s Creations will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

Anticipation surrounds Mama`s Creations's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.29% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Mama`s Creations's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.04 0.02 0.02 EPS Actual 0.04 0.01 0.03 0.01 Price Change % -0.0% -15.0% -0.0% -5.0%

Performance of Mama`s Creations Shares

Shares of Mama`s Creations were trading at $8.31 as of May 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Mama`s Creations visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.