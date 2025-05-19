May 19, 2025 12:01 PM 1 min read

Freightos's Earnings Outlook

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Freightos CRGO will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-20. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Freightos to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.

Investors in Freightos are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.71% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Freightos's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.16 -0.12
EPS Actual -0.07 -0.04 -0.05 -0.06
Price Change % -4.0% 0.0% 1.0% -5.0%

Performance of Freightos Shares

Shares of Freightos were trading at $2.27 as of May 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Freightos visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CRGO Logo
CRGOFreightos Ltd
$2.17-4.41%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Growth
53.01
Quality
-
Value
58.35
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved