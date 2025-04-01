April 1, 2025 4:32 AM 1 min read

Earnings Scheduled For April 1, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Ultralife ULBI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $40.00 million.

• Evaxion Biotech EVAX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.66 million.

• Novagold Resources NG is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $328.67 million.

• Ncino NCNO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $140.87 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

EVAX Logo
EVAXEvaxion Biotech AS
$1.892.16%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum0.69
Growth-
Quality-
Value3.64
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
NCNO Logo
NCNONcino Inc
$28.122.37%
NG Logo
NGNovagold Resources Inc
$2.971.71%
SPWH Logo
SPWHSportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc
$1.022.61%
ULBI Logo
ULBIUltralife Corp
$5.583.72%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-UEEarnings Scheduled

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved