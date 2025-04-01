Earnings Scheduled For April 1, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Ultralife ULBI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $40.00 million.
• Evaxion Biotech EVAX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.66 million.
• Novagold Resources NG is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $328.67 million.
• Ncino NCNO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $140.87 million.
