Green Plains Q4 Earnings Assessment

Green Plains GPRE just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 06:55 AM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Green Plains missed estimated earnings by -105.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.86 versus an estimate of $-0.42.
Revenue was down $128.37 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.11 in the previous quarter, leading to a 2.0% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Green Plains's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.15
|-0.13
|-0.33
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|-0.38
|-0.81
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|666.96M
|646.65M
|653.45M
|781.96M
|Revenue Actual
|658.74M
|618.83M
|597.21M
|712.39M
To track all earnings releases for Green Plains visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.