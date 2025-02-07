February 7, 2025 7:10 AM 1 min read

Green Plains Q4 Earnings Assessment

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Green Plains GPRE just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 06:55 AM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Green Plains missed estimated earnings by -105.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.86 versus an estimate of $-0.42.

Revenue was down $128.37 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.11 in the previous quarter, leading to a 2.0% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Green Plains's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023
EPS Estimate 0.15 -0.13 -0.33 0.15
EPS Actual 0.26 -0.38 -0.81 0.12
Revenue Estimate 666.96M 646.65M 653.45M 781.96M
Revenue Actual 658.74M 618.83M 597.21M 712.39M

To track all earnings releases for Green Plains visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

GPRE Logo
GPREGreen Plains Inc
$8.502.53%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-Recaps
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved