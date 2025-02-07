Green Plains Q4 Earnings Assessment

Green Plains GPRE just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 06:55 AM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Green Plains missed estimated earnings by -105.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.86 versus an estimate of $-0.42.

Revenue was down $128.37 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.11 in the previous quarter, leading to a 2.0% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Green Plains's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 0.15 -0.13 -0.33 0.15 EPS Actual 0.26 -0.38 -0.81 0.12 Revenue Estimate 666.96M 646.65M 653.45M 781.96M Revenue Actual 658.74M 618.83M 597.21M 712.39M

To track all earnings releases for Green Plains visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.