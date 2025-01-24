Earnings Breakdown: Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock Q1

The earnings results for Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock MOG for Q1 were made public on Friday, January 24, 2025 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.78 versus an estimate of $1.7.

Revenue was up $53.00 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.39 in the previous quarter, leading to a 3.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.77 1.75 1.70 1.46 EPS Actual 2.16 1.91 2.19 1.53 Revenue Estimate 882.35M 884.69M 873.58M 820.04M Revenue Actual 917.27M 904.74M 930.30M 857.00M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock management provided guidance for Q2 2025, expecting earnings between $1.65 and $1.85 per share.

