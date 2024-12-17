Earnings Scheduled For December 17, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• REE Automotive REE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $50 thousand.

• Cheetah Mobile CMCM is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Worthington Enterprises WOR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $273.77 million.

• cbdMD YCBD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $4.81 million.

• Applied DNA Sciences APDN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $899 thousand.

